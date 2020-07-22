Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Steve Smith over Virat Kohli in Tests, but learned a lot from Indian captain in white-ball format: Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne has evolved into the next big thing in international cricket after tremendous success in 2019. Labuschagne enjoyed a great run with the bat last year as he slammed 896 runs with a double century, two 150 plus scores, a hundred and three half-centuries in eight innings.

Labuschagne has developed a great bond with former Australia captain Steve Smith both on and off the field. Recently, Labuschagne picked Smith ahead of India captain Virat Kohli in the longest format of the game.

"I think Steve (Smith) in Test cricket has just shown in any condition, he can find a way. I think that's what you know really makes him the best, number one Test player in the world," Labuschagne was quoted as saying by India Today.

"He has found a way in India, he has found a way to score in England, he is obviously very consistent in Australia, so it seems that it doesn't matter where are you playing and in what conditions, he is finding a way. Now, Virat has probably done a similar thing. I will probably go with Steve in Test cricket.'

In the longest format, Smith and Kohli have been hogging the top two in ICC rankings for a while now. Currently, Smith is leading the race with 911 ratings while Kohli is just behind him with 886.

The 26-year-old further hailed Kohli's ability in white-ball cricket and said he has learned a lot from the Indian skipper.

"Virat's white-ball cricket is phenomenal. The way he finishes innings, the way he finishes matches off, the way he chases. I think for me personally, I have learned a lot from him," he added.

Labuschagne is part of Australia's 26-member preliminary squad for their proposed limited-overs series against England. The final squad will be picked after the tour is confirmed by both the boards.

“As a cricketer, you go through a period and you have done really well and I know the teams are going to be even more prepared then they were before, they will come harder at me. For me, it’s about not putting one performance together but to be as consistent as I can,” Labuschagne said.

The talented right-handed batsman said his aim is to follow Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and David Warner's consistency to succeed in international cricket.

“You know there are so many examples, there is Virat, Steve Smith, David Warner, these guys are putting seasons back to back together for the last ten years. So there are some good people leading the way there, my aim is to try and follow that,” he added.

