Steve Smith is both genius and a bit strange: Ben Stokes in awe of Rajasthan Royals teammate

England all-rounder Ben Stokes feels that Aussie batsman Steve Smith is both a genius and a bit strange, while praising his batting which he reckons is on a different level. Stokes said on the Rajasthan Royals podcast.

Smith had single-handedly troubled the English bowling lineup with his phenomenal show in the Ashes in England last year as the Aussies managed to retain the trophy following a 2-2 draw. Meanwhile, Stokes had displayed impressive all-round skills, notably his match-winning century that miraculous brought back England from the jaws of defeat and an eventual series loss to a victory at the Headingley.

The two were supposed to reunite for IPL 2020 for Rajasthan Royals, but unfortunately, the season was postponed indefinitely until further notice by the BCCI.

Talking about Smith, Stokes said: "He's still strange to play against and he's still strange to play with. But I feel to be a genius you have to be a bit strange and he's certainly both!

"Even though he plays for Australia, you've just got to hold your hands up sometimes to players like that and go, 'Yeah, you're on a different level when it comes to batting'.

"Personally, I could not think about cricket in the way that he does when it comes to batting. I could never be like that. Obviously, he's on all the time but that's why he averages 60-plus in Test cricket. That's not for me but it's for him. Who is to say who's right or wrong."

Stokes also talked about the importance of Test cricket despite rise in franchise-based cricket across the globe.

"For me, Test cricket is the pinnacle. There's been a lot of talk recently about Test cricket dying, but I don't know where that comes from. I know the likes of Virat Kohli and Joe Root have spoken about how Test cricket is where you really get tested.

"It's where you find out what you're really about as a cricketer and for me it is the purest form of the sport.

"It has to stay around, it would be a sad, sad day if Test cricket was changed. If they are going to change the rules, I think they should call it, 'Easy cricket'!" added Stokes.

