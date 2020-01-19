Image Source : @OFFICIALSLC/TWITTER Steady Zimbabwe reach 189/2 against Sri Lanka after Day 1

Prince Masvaure, debutant Kevin Kasuza and Craig Ervine scored half-centuries as Zimbabwe reached 189/2 at stumps on Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka here on Sunday.

The hosts won the toss and batted first with Masvaure (55) and Kasuza (63) digging deep and providing a solid platform.

They had an opening run stand of 96 runs before left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya got Masvaure's wicket.

Lahiru Kumara then trapped Kasuza in front with Ervine (55 batting) and Brendan Taylor (13 batting) at the crease at close of play.

Brief scores: Zimbabwe 189/2 Prince Masvaure 55, Kevin Kasuza 63, Craig Ervine 55 batting) vs Sri Lanka. Stumps Day 1.