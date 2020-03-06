Live Cricket Streaming, Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Watch SL vs WI on SonyLIV and Sony SIX

Image Source : GETTY Live Cricket Streaming, Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd T20I

When is Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Cricket Match?

West Indies powered back in style after their ODI series defeat in Sri Lanka as they defeated the hosts by 25 runs at the Pallekel International Stadium on Wednesday. The openers made a promising 74-run partnership with Lendl Simmons scoring 67 before knocks of 30s each from Andre Russell and skipper Kieron Pollard guided West Indies to 196 for four. In reply, Kusal Perera and Wanindu Hasaranga were the only Lankans to provide some resistance to the Windies attack before they succumbed for 171 runs with five balls to spare. Sri Lanka will look to level the series at the same venue while West Indies will look to inflict a whitewash. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Streaming Cricket, 2nd T20I. You can watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies live streaming, SL vs WI ODI live, on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Cricket Match will be played on March 4 (Wednesday).

When will Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Cricket Match start?

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Cricket Match live cricket match will start at 07.00 PM.

Where is Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Cricket Match being played?

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Cricket Match is being played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Cricket Match match?

You can watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Cricket Match live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV.

Where can you watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Cricket Match Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Cricket Match on Sony SIX HD in India, PTV in Pakistan, OSN Sports in the Middle-East.

What are the squads for Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Cricket Match?

Sri Lanka Squad: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga(c), Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan

West Indies Squad: Lendl Simmons, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams, Brandon King, Oshane Thomas, Rovman Powell