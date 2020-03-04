Live Cricket Streaming, Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Watch SL vs WI on SonyLIV and Sony SIX

Image Source : GETTY Live Cricket Streaming, Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1st T20I

When is Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1st T20I Cricket Match?

Sri Lanka head into the two-match T20I series on the back of a 3-0 clean sweep against West Indies. But barring the second ODI where the winning margin was 161 runs, the two others - by one wicket and by six runs respectively, show that West Indies were pretty close in the contest. Since World Cup 2019, West Indies have lost eight of the 11 T20Is they played and Sri Lanka incurred a whitewash as the hands of the Virat Kohli -led Indian side. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Streaming Cricket, 1st T20I. You can watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies live streaming, SL vs WI ODI live, on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1st T20I Cricket Match will be played on March 4 (Wednesday).

When will Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1st T20I Cricket Match start?

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1st T20I Cricket Match live cricket match will start at 07.00 PM.

Where is Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1st T20I Cricket Match being played?

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1st T20I Cricket Match is being played at the Pallekel International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1st T20I Cricket Match match?

You can watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1st T20I Cricket Match live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV.

Where can you watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1st T20I Cricket Match Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1st T20I Cricket Match on Sony SIX HD in India, PTV in Pakistan, OSN Sports in the Middle-East.

What are the squads for Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1st T20I Cricket Match?

Sri Lanka Squad: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga(c), Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan

West Indies Squad: Lendl Simmons, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams, Brandon King, Oshane Thomas, Rovman Powell