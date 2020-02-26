Image Source : AP Live Streaming Cricket, Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Watch SL vs WI Live on SonyLIV

Live Streaming Cricket, Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd ODI

After a thrilling finish in the first ODI where Sri Lanka held their nerve to secure a one-wicket victory over West Indies, both the sides meet in Hambantota for the second game of the three-match series. Having won the toss, West Indies invited Sri Lanka to bat, and while the visitors made a brilliant start, removing Kusal Perera and captain Dimuth Karunaratne inside the first three overs, the hosts have come back strongly - courtesy half-centuries from Aviskha Fernando and Kusal Mendis . Earlier, in the first match, Shai Hope 's century went in vain as Wanindu Hasaranga's unbeaten 42 steered the hosts to victory. Fernando also scored a half-century in the game. You can find the full details on when and where to watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Streaming Cricket on SonyLIV and Sony ESPN. The match is also in broadcast in Sri Lanka on Channel Eye.

When is Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Cricket Match?

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Cricket Match will be played on February 26 (Wednesday).

When will Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Cricket Match start?

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Cricket Match live cricket match will start at 02.30 PM.

Where is Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Cricket Match being played?

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Cricket Match is being played at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Cricket Match match?

You can watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Cricket Match live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV.

Where can you watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Cricket Match Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Cricket Match on Sony ESPN in India, and Channel Eye in Sri Lanka.

What are the playing XIs for Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Cricket Match?

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Sunil Ambris, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Avishka Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep