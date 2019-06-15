Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2019 World Cup, Match 20: Steady start from Finch, Warner

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2019 World Cup, Match 20 Rested Lankans take on confident Aussies

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2019 World Cup Match 20 from Kennington Oval, London. Stay tuned for updates and ball-by-ball commentary fro the SL vs AUS clash. Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and opted to bowl in London against Australia. Both the teams have made one changes each with Lanka bringing in Milinda Siriwardana in place of Suranga Lakmal while Australia have brought in Jason Behrendorff for Nathan Coulter-Nile . After winning the toss, Karunaratne said there was rain in the last few days and they want to make use of the early moisture. He also mentioned they need to focus on the game after the break and they trained hard during the break and they are playing a top team here and are looking forward to it. Finch, on the other hand, said he would have wanted to bowl first as well as he reckons it would swing early on and they need to bat well. He also mentioned they haven't played their best cricket especially with the bat but it is building up nicely. Follow all the score and updates from Sri Lanka vs Australia match here.

15.28 IST: Lasith Malinga to Aaron Finch, FOUR! Misfield! Malinga comes from around-the-wicket, but bowls it on the off-side. Finch pushes it towards the mid-off, where the fielder fails to collect the ball.

15.26 IST: Lasith Malinga to Aaron Finch, FOUR! Straight back past the bowler! On the stumps again, Finch keeps his balance and creams it past the bowler. No stopping those.

*Isuru Udana has left the field with the physio.

15.14 IST: Nuwan Pradeep to Aaron Finch, FOUR! This outfield is lightning quick! This is angled into the pads, Finch works it nicely past the right of mid-on. Udana gives it a chase and tries to pull it back in with a dive. Does get a hand to it but the ball rolls onto the fence. Udana seems to be in pain here. He is down on the ground holding his shoulder.

15.11 IST: Lasith Malinga to David Warner, maiden over from Malinga.

15.06 IST: Nuwan Pradeep to Aaron Finch, FOUR! WHAT A SHOT! A bit fuller this time, and Finch simply pushes it straight towards the boundary.

15.04 IST: Nuwan Pradeep to Aaron Finch, FOUR! Stand and deliver! What a shot to get off the mark! Not a very bad delivery, it is on a length and around off. Finch stands tall and punches it past mid off. The ball races away to the fence.

15.02 IST: Lasith Malinga to David Warner, FOUR! Warner is underway with a boundary and so are Australia. Gets very straight does Malinga this time. Easy pickings for Warner, he flicks it nicely between mid-wicket and mid on and the ball races away.



15.00 IST: Done and dusted with the National Anthems! The Australian openers, Aaron Finch and David Warner make their way out to the middle. Lasith Malinga has the ball for Sri Lanka



14.54 IST: Time for the National Anthems! Both the sides make their way out to the middle. We are not away from the first ball being bowled now.



14.40 IST: Playing XIs:



Australia: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera (WK), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Milinda Siriwardana, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep

14.35 IST: Captains at toss:



Aaron Finch: Still haven't managed to win a toss. I would have bowled first. A bit of cloud cover. Will swing around initially and we will have to bat well to see that phase through. We haven't done too well particularly with the bat. We have done well in patches, but it hasn't come together. We need to be disciplined against the new ball. NCN is stiff and sore, and Behrendorff will be replacing him.

Karunaratne: We'll bowl first. It has been rainy, so the moisture will help seamers initially so we need to take advantage. Pradeep is fit to play, he's been playing really well and has recovered. Siriwardene will play instead of Lakmal. We have trained harder since it has been frustrating with all our games getting rained out. Training hard. That's all we can do.

14.32 IST: TOSS - Sri Lanka have won the toss and will bowl first



Brief preview: When Sri Lanka last played in the Cricket World Cup, the French Open was at the quarterfinals stage, the NBA Finals were 1-1, and Chris Froome was training in Tenerife. When the Sri Lankans pop back on the tournament radar in London on Saturday, it will have been a long 11 days since their last completed match. In that time, their opponent at the Oval, Australia, has overcome the West Indies, lost to India, and held off Pakistan. Australia captain Aaron Finch acknowledged the advantage was theirs. [Read full preview here]