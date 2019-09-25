Sri Lanka to tour India in January 2020 for three-match T20I series

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India will host Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I series in January 2020, following the suspension of Zimbabwe.

The BCCI announced on Wednesday that India will host Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I series from January 5 to 10 next year. India were originally scheduled to take on Zimbabwe.

However, in the wake of ICC's suspension on the country, Sri Lanka were invited to participate in the given time slot.

As planned earlier, the first T20 will take place in Guwahati on January 5, followed by matches in Indore on January 7 and Pune on January 10.

"In the wake of Zimbabwe's suspension by ICC, the BCCI invited Sri Lanka to participate in the three-match series. Sri Lanka Cricket has confirmed their participation," the BCCI said in a statement.

The series against Zimbabwe was in doubt after the ICC had suspended Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) in July this year over government interference in its administration.

The ICC Board unanimously decided that ZC, an ICC Full Member, was in breach of Article 2.4 (c) and (d) of its constitution which imposes an obligation on members to provide a process for free and democratic elections.

