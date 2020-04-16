Sri Lanka Cricket offer to host IPL 2020 after BCCI postpones 13th season until further notice

Image Source : PTI Mumbai Indians after winning IPL 2019

Just an hour after this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) was officially postponed until further notice owing to the rising concern over the spread of coronavirus in the country, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) offered to host the 13th season of the cash-rich league.

“It looks like Sri Lanka will be clear of the coronavirus before India,” SLC president Shammi Silva told Reuters in Colombo.

“If so, we can host the tournament here. We will be writing to the Indian cricket board soon,” he added.

This was the second time that IPL 2020 was suspended. Earlier last month, the season was suspended until April 15 because of the pandemic, a few days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a 21-day lockdown in the country. The second postponement seemed inevitable after the lockdown was extended until May 3 and with restrictions on travel and visas.

Keeping health concerns and lockdown measures in mind, the IPL Governing Council on Thursday decided to postpone the season until further notice, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

“The health and safety of the nation and everyone involved in our great sport remains our top priority...” Shah said.

“...the BCCI along with the franchise owners, broadcaster, sponsors and all the stakeholders acknowledge that the IPL 2020 season will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so.”

The statement also added that BCCI will be in search for a suitable window to wrap up IPL 2020.

