Sri Lanka Cricket grants LKR 25 Million to Government to fight COVID-19 in country

Image Source : SRI LANKA CRICKET The Sri Lankan cricket board has decided to grant LKR 25 Million (approx 133,700 USD) to the country's Government to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sri Lankan cricket board has decided to grant LKR 25 Million (approx 133,700 USD) to the country's government in its fight against the deadly COVID-19. The board released a statement to inform the same.

"Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has taken a decision to grant a sum of LKR 25 million to the Government to help its efforts toward combating the Covid-19 pandemic, which has created a national health crisis," the statement read.

"Accordingly, the grant will be handed over to the Government immediately.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has taken a decision to grant a sum of LKR 25 million to the Government to help its efforts toward combating the Covid-19 pandemic, which has created a national health crisis.

READ: https://t.co/A9Cm2L6t1x #Lka #COVID19LK pic.twitter.com/KHxEv68v6N — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) March 23, 2020

"Sri Lanka Cricket, whilst understanding the gravity of the ongoing health problem, has also taken several other steps to provide its fullest assistance to the Government in order to combat the crisis."

All international and domestic cricket has been postponed in the island nation. The England tour of the country, which was part of the World Test Championship, was also called off after the outbreak of the virus.

England had travelled to the country and also took part in a practice match against Sri Lanka XI before the tour was called off.

"SLC has already postponed all domestic cricket tournaments, until further notice, while have asked our players, (first class and national) and also employees to remain indoors, during this troubled time, obeying government directives," the statement further read.

"Our national players are constantly supporting the fight against the Covid-19 via their Social Media Platforms requesting the fans to remain safe."