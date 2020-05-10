Hope someday I will be able to play for India again, World Test Championship excites me: Sreesanth

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Sreesanth

Indian cricketer S Sreesanth, who was accused of spot-fixing during the 2013 season of the Indian Premier League, still hopes to make a Team India comeback. It is now only a matter of few months before his seven-year-long ban comes to an end and Sreesanth already wants to play for India in the World Test Championship.

“I hope someday I will be able to play for India again. World Test Championship excites me and my goal will be to play that. My first target is to get into the Kerala team, and hope to make an impact there. I will go through whatever needs to be done and hopefully, one day I will see myself back in India colour,” the 37-year-old told India Today.

The Kerala-based cricketer also revealed that many of his teammates had distanced themselves from him barring former cricketers like VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag.

“Now, I do speak to many players. I spoke to Sachin (Tendulkar) paaji recently on twitter. Viru (Sehwag) paaji, we keep messaging each other and Gautam (Gambhir), I met him recently,” he said.

“Publicly, most the players used to avoid me except for Viru bhai, Laxman bhai and just three-four others would stay in touch with me. I also understood their apprehensions and I also didn’t make an effort to engage with them as there were court proceedings going on against me. But then things improved in a couple of years. I met Bhajju pa at the airport not too long ago and I told him when I start playing cricket I will use the bat manufactured by BhajjiSports,” added Sreesanth.

He last played his last ODI in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka and his last Test match in the England tour six months later.

