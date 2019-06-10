Image Source : PTI Sports minister Kiren Rijiju praises Yuvraj Singh on his retirement

Sports minister Kiren Rijiju Monday lavished rich praise on Yuvraj Singh, saying the just-retired India all-rounder will forever "remain a cricketing icon".

Fighting back tears, Yuvraj announced retirement from international cricket, ending a "rollercoaster" career during which he became the hero of India's 2011 World Cup triumph and fought a gritty battle with cancer.

"Dear Yuvraj Singh, you may have retired from the competitive cricket game but you will remain a cricketing icon for every Indian & millions across the globe. What a batsman, bowler & fielder you have been! We are proud of you. I extend my best wishes for your future endeavours!" Rijiju tweeted.

Dear Yuvraj Singh, you may have retired from the competitive cricket game but you will remain a cricketing icon for every Indian & millions across the globe. What a batsman, bowler & fielder you have been!

We are proud of you👍

I extend my best wishes for your future endeavours! pic.twitter.com/mYc4iUgH21 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 10, 2019

Yuvraj played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for India. He put together 1900 runs in the longest format, and 8701 in the one-dayers, the format in which he enjoyed most success. His one-day runs tally places him 22nd in the overall list, and seventh among Indians.

A useful left-arm spinner, Yuvraj picked up 111 ODI wickets at an average of 36.55.

Earlier, the iconic Sachin Tendulkar and current India skipper Virat Kohli led the sporting fraternity in applauding Yuvraj after the flamboyant cricketer announced his retirement, bringing to an end a 17-year international career.