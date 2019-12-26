South Africa vs England: James Anderson claims wicket on first ball in landmark 150th Test

Image Source : AP James Anderson claims wicket on first ball in landmark 150th Test

England pacer James Anderson picked up a wicket on the first ball of the first Test between England and South Africa in Centurion on Thursday to mark his return to Test cricket after an injury that he picked up during the Ashes earlier in the year. Anderson also became the first fast bowler in the history of Test cricket to make 150 appearances.

The 37-year-old made a terrific comeback as he scalped Dean Elgar with the very first ball he bowled.

After Anderson, his compatriot Stuart Broad is second on the list with 135 Test appearances. Former West Indies pacer Courtney Walsh comes next with 132 Tests appearances.

Anderson also became the ninth cricketer to reach the 150-Test milestone -- joining the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Steve Waugh and Jacques Kallis.

The right-handed bowler last represented England in the first Ashes Test when he had to leave the field after bowling just four overs. After that, he also missed the two-Test series against New Zealand.

Anderson, who made his Test debut at the age of 20, is the leading wicket-taker for England in Test cricket.

Former captain Alastair Cook holds the distinction of being the most capped Test player for England. Cook played 161 Tests in which he scored 12,472 runs, including 33 centuries.