Ben Stokes fined, handed demerit point for abusing Wanderers spectator during 4th Test vs SA

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been fined 15 per cent of his match fees and has been handed one demerit point following his verbal altercation with a spectator at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on the opening day of the fourth and final Test against South Africa.

Experiencing a rare failure, Stokes departed for 2 runs after being dismissed by Anrich Nortje. On his way back to the dressing room, he paused to respond to a spectator and was heard saying, "Come say that to me outside the ground, you f***ing four-eyed c***."

For his action, he was charged with a Level One offence with pertains to use of an audible obscenity by Andy Pycroft, the ICC match referee. He admitted the charge and hence there was no full hearing. He also released a statement of apology for his "unprofessional" reaction.

"I wish to apologise for my language that was heard on the live broadcast today after my dismissal," Stokes wrote in a statement. "I should not have reacted in that way."

"As I was leaving the playing area, I was subjected to repeated abuse from the crowd. I admit that my reaction was unprofessional and I sincerely apologise for the language I used, especially to the many young fans watching the live telecast around the world.

"Throughout the Tests so far, the support from both sets of fans (England and South Africa) has been brilliant. One incident will not ruin such a competitive series, which we are determined to win," he added.

The handing of one demerit point is a only a mild reprimand for Stokes as he has no other demerit points in his account. The fone amounts to around £2,250.