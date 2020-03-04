Live Cricket Streaming, South Africa vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Watch SA vs AUS on SonyLIV and Sony SIX

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Cricket Streaming, South Africa vs Australia, 2nd ODI

When is South Africa vs Australia, 2nd ODI Cricket Match?

After a blistering 74-run win in the opener in Paarl owing to Henrich Klaasen's 123 off 114, South Africa look to win their first series since World Cup 2019 where they had incurred their worst-ever run in the tournament history. South Africa will take on Australia in the second ODI at the Mangaung Oval where they have lost only four out of the 17 played. And two of those defeats were against Australia. Although, the last defeat was in 2002. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch Australia vs South Africa, Live Streaming Cricket, 2nd ODI. You can watch South Africa vs Australia live streaming, SA vs AUS ODI live, on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD.

South Africa vs Australia, 2nd ODI Cricket Match will be played on March 4 (Wednesday).

When will South Africa vs Australia, 2nd ODI Cricket Match start?

South Africa vs Australia, 2nd ODI Cricket Match live cricket match will start at 04.30 PM.

Where is South Africa vs Australia, 2nd ODI Cricket Match being played?

South Africa vs Australia, 2nd ODI Cricket Match is being played at the Mangaung Oval.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket South Africa vs Australia, 2nd ODI Cricket Match match?

You can watch South Africa vs Australia, 2nd ODI Cricket Match live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV.

Where can you watch South Africa vs Australia, 2nd ODI Cricket Match Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch South Africa vs Australia, 2nd ODI Cricket Match on Sony SIX HD in India, PTV in Pakistan, OSN Sports in the Middle-East.

What are the squads for South Africa vs Australia, 2nd ODI Cricket Match?

South Africa Squad: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w/c), Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, JJ Smuts, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), D Arcy Short, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Wade, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson