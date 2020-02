Image Source : TWITTER/ICC File image of Ashton Agar

Australian spinner Ashton Agar on Saturday became the second from his nation to take a hat-trick in the T20I format after Brett Lee. He achieved the feat during the first T20I of the three-game series against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg in what was his first over in the tour.

Hat-trick for Ashton Agar!

7.4 -- du Plessis c K Richardson b Agar 24(22)

7.5 -- Phehlukwayo lbw b Agar 0(1)

7.6 -- Steyn c Finch b Agar 0(1)

More to follow...