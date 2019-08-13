South Africa tour of India: Quinton de Kock named captain of T20I squad, three new faces in Tests

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Cricket South Africa announced the squads for the T20I and Test series against India, which begins in September. Quinton De Kock has been named the captain in T20Is.

The South African cricket board announced their squad for the tour to India, which begins in September. Three uncapped players were named in the Test squad for the side, which include pacer Anrich Nortje, spin bowling all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy and Rudi Seconds, who is a wicketkeeper-batsman.

Quinton De Kock has been named the captain of the T20I squad, which also includes three newcomers in Temba Bavuma, Bjorn Fortuin and Nortje. Chris Morris was unavailable for the T20I series.

Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn and Lungi Ngidi were not considered for T20 selection as they will be warming up for the Test series by playing in South Africa's four-day matches against India A.

Faf du Plessis will lead the squad in the Test series.

South Africa Test squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second

South Africa T20I squad: Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts