  South Africa's tour of Sri Lanka in June postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

New Delhi Published on: April 20, 2020 15:22 IST
South Africa’s limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka, slated to be held from the first week of June, has been jointly decided by the two cricketing boards to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Monday.

The two teams were scheduled to play three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 games. The three ODIs were part of the new ICC one-day league and the latter series for the preparation for World T20. 

“It is very sad that we have been forced to take this step and we will re-schedule the tour as soon as cricket returns to a sense of normality and our international fixture list allows,” Cricket South Africa acting chief executive Jacques Faul said in a statement.

“Our Proteas would not have been able to prepare properly taking our own lockdown situation into account and, more importantly, health considerations for our players, which are always paramount, were the over-riding factor.”

South Africa's next tour is of West Indies in late July wherein they will play two tests and five Twenty20 matches. The tour was designed to gear them up for the T20 World Cup in Australia starting October. 

