South Africa planning to play 3 T20Is in Pakistan in March: Reports

South Africa might consider the prospect of a short tour to Pakistan to play three T20Is in late March, immediately after their ODIs in India which finish on March 18, according to an ESPNcricinfo report.

It is reported that South Africa will send a security delegation to Pakistan next month, either during the Test against Bangladesh or during the PSL, to check if the situation is safe enough for South Africa to tour the country.

Sources have confirmed to ESPNcricinfo that a delegation headed by security expert Rory Steyn will travel to Pakistan and will present their findings to the CSA on their return.

The Proteas have not toured Pakistan since 2007 but a South African Russell Domingo, coach of Bangladesh, toured Pakistan earlier this month.

The report also says the matches may provide an opportunity for AB de Villiers to get back into the T20I fold after hinting that he is ready to comeback for the T20 World Cup.