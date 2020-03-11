Image Source : @SOUTH_LEGENDS TWITTER Live Streaming South Africa Legends vs West Indies Legends: Watch T20 Road Safety World Series online on Voot

Live Streaming South Africa Legends vs West Indies Legends: The South Africa legends led by Jonty Rhodes will play their first game of the Road Safety World Series on Wednesday while the West Indies Legends will play their second. Brian Lara's Windies lost their opening match of the tournament to Sachin Tendulkar's India Legends by 7 wickets following some heroics from Virender Sehwag. Know when and where to watch and live stream Road Safety World Series match between South Africa Legends vs West Indies Legends live here at indiatvnews.com

Live Streaming Cricket, South Africa Legends vs West Indies Legends

When is South Africa Legends vs West Indies Legends, 4th T20 Cricket Match?

South Africa Legends vs West Indies Legends, 4th T20 Cricket Match will be played on March 11 (Wednesday).

When will South Africa Legends vs West Indies Legends, 4th T20 Cricket Match start?

South Africa Legends vs West Indies Legends, 4th T20 Cricket Match live cricket match will start at 07.00 PM.

Where is South Africa Legends vs West Indies Legends, 4th T20 Cricket Match being played?

South Africa Legends vs West Indies Legends, 1st T20 Cricket Match is being played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket South Africa Legends vs West Indies Legends, 4th T20 Cricket Match match?

You can watch South Africa Legends vs West Indies Legends, 4th T20 Cricket Match live cricket streaming match on Jio TV, Voot App

Where can you watch South Africa Legends vs West Indies Legends, 4th T20 Cricket Match Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch South Africa Legends vs West Indies Legends, 1st T20 Cricket Match on Colors Cineplex and DD Sports in India

What are the squads for South Africa Legends vs West Indies Legends, 4th T20 Cricket Match?

South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes (Captain), Herschelle Gibbs, Garnett Kruger, Jacques Rudolph, Andrew Hall, Albie Morkel, Johann van der Wath, Lance Klusener, Martin Van Jaarsveld, Morne van Wyk, Paul Harris, Roger Telemachus, Ryan McLaren.

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara (Captain), Adam Sanford, Carl Hooper, Daren Ganga, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Ricardo Powell, Ridley Jacobs, Samuel Badree, Suleiman Benn, Tino Best, Dinanath Ramnarine, Pedro Collins, Danza Hyatt