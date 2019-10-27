Image Source : AP South Africa captain Faf du Plessis wants away with toss in away Tests after India drubbing

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis feels getting away with tosses in away Tests and allowing the visitors to decide what they want to do first will help teams tour better going forward in the World Test Championship.

The comments come in after the Proteas's 3-0 whitewash at the hand's of India in the recently concluded series.

South Africa started the series well with hundreds from Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock, even Du Plessis chipped in with fifties but in the end, they looked out of their depth on the Indian tracks ahead of some quality seam and spin bowling from the hosts.

While none of the South Africans complained about the turfs at offer, India deciding to bat first and score big before going for the kill, did distress Du Plessis.

"Every Test match, they bat first, they score 500, they declare when it's dark, they get three wickets when it's dark and when day three starts, you're under pressure," du Plessis said. "It was like copy and paste in every Test match," espncrinfo quoted Du Plessis as saying.

Touring India has indeed become the biggest challenge for teams as Virat Kohli & Co. have only lost one of their last 33 matches on home soil. And, if you don't win the toss, which was indeed the case with Faf in all three occasions, you're doomed and that showed clearly on the Protea skipper's face every time he called wrong.

Over the last three years in India, out of 10 Tests, only three times has a losing the toss won the game. While India have done it on two occasions, Afghanistan defeated Ireland on the other.

The idea of letting the visiting team choose what they want to do has been tried in County cricket in England and is being followed in Pakistan's Quaid-e-Azam Trophy so that the home side doesn't make pitches that suit them 'to the t' and Du Plessis feels that if the toss is removed, touring teams will indeed be able to compete better.

"[If it is removed] then away teams have a better chance. In South Africa, I don't mind that. We bat on green tops anyway."