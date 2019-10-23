Image Source : SCREENGRAB Sourav Ganguly will take Indian cricket to new heights: DDCA President Rajat Sharma

Delhi and District Cricket Association President Rajat Sharma on Wednesday congratulated Sourav Ganguly on being elected as the new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), saying that the former India captain will take Indian cricket to new heights.

"As a player, Sourav Ganguly has immensely contributed to the growth of Indian cricket and world cricket. Now, he has the opportunity to work for the BCCI. I congratulate Sourav Ganguly on being elected as BCCI president and I truly believe that he will take cricket to new heights," Rajat Sharma said on the sidelines of the BCCI Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The 47-year-old Ganguly was officially made the boss of Indian cricket for the next nine months at the BCCI's AGM, ending a 33-month reign of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA).

Along with Ganguly, Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah was made the secretary, Mahim Verma of Uttarakhand became the new vice-president and Arun Dhumal became the treasurer while Kerala's Jayesh George took the joint secretary's position.

Rajat Sharma, who was the DDCA representative at the BCCI AGM, also praised the Supreme Court-appointed COA on successfully completing its tenure.

"I think everybody is satisfied with the decision, as the Indian cricket team, led by Virat Kohli, is performing so well in world cricket. I feel the COA has worked well with a limited mandate during its tenure. They completed all their responsibilities, including the smooth conduct of the BCCI elections," he said.

"We expect the new BCCI team to work in benefit of the game of cricket, the cricketers and Indian cricket. I believe that Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah and their team will perfectly carry out these responsibilities. It's a beginning of a new era for Indian cricket," he added.



