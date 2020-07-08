'Will have word with Virat, Ravi' on Team India's performances overseas: Sourav Ganguly

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has said that he will have a word with Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri on India's performances abroad.

BCCI President and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly addressed the concerns over India's performance overseas. Ganguly talked about India's loss in the Test series in New Zealand in March. The side, led by Virat Kohli, faced a 2-0 whitewash at the hands of hosts.

Stressing on the importance of winning on the road, Ganguly, who turned 48 on Wednesday, said the team needs to win away and also added that players need to be given longer rope for them to perform, something he feels is happening now.

"You have to play well outside, they are not doing that. And there is no hiding. Even when I was captain, I said I will be only judged how good I am when we play away and it remains the same. We will have a word with Virat and Ravi and the boys and help them to play well away," Ganguly told Sportskeeda in an interview.

Asked about players not finding their positions secure in recent times with a lot of chopping and changing happening, the former India captain said: "But I think it's changed a bit in the last four months. Isn't it. You see KL Rahul now playing both forms of the game, Mohammad Shami has come back for all forms of the game. (Ravindra) Jadeja has played all forms of the game. Rohit Sharma has played all forms of the game, although Rohit had played all forms of the game before we came in and ran the board.

"Consistency is important. Yes you must have pressure, but I always believe don't put so much pressure that it doesn't work."

Ganguly further said that both, him and Indian captain Virat Kohli remain on the same page over the progress of Indian cricket.

"Virat understands it and he is on the same page. There would be odd 1-2 decisions here and there but as I said our perspective is to play well away. We did not play well in New Zealand. We have Australia coming in 5-6 months time. I don't know whether I will be there or not (as BCCI president) but wherever I am, I will still want them to play well overseas.

"We play a pink Test in Australia, we play a pink Test against England next year in Ahmedabad so...they have been fantastic," he said of the current Indian team and Kohli agreeing to play a D/N Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens last year shrugging off initial reservations.

(With inputs from IANS)

