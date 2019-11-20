Image Source : @CABCRICKET TWITTER Sourav Ganguly says tickets for first 4 days of Day-Night Test are sold out

India are set to play their maiden Day-Night Test against Bangladesh at the historic Eden Gardens from Friday and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is an excited man. The former Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President has taken it on himself to ensure that everything is in place as the venue gets ready for D-Day.

Moments after inspecting the pitch, Ganguly spoke to the media and his excitement was clearly visible as he spoke about how it was after a long while that the first four days of a Test match had been sold out.

"The pitch looks good. I am very excited. When have you last seen a Test match where first four days' tickets have been sold out," he smiled.

In fact, speaking last week, Ganguly had said: "You can't have greats of Indian cricket play in front of empty stands. And here you will have full house for the first three days. That's the way forward. Test cricket needed a rejuvenation."

Ganguly was solely responsible in convincing not just Virat Kohli and boys for the need to embrace Day-Night Tests, but also spoke to the Bangladesh Cricket Board to get them to agree to play the Eden Test match under lights.

While unveiling the mascots for the pink ball Test, Ganguly had said: "He (Kohli) is a great player and he should be playing in front of packed house. He will be happy to see a full house when he walks out to bat on day one. You will love the atmosphere at the Eden so come and watch."