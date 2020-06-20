Sourav Ganguly's family members test Coronavirus positive

Image Source : AP Three members of Sourav Ganguly's family and domestic help have tested positive for COVID-19.

The family members of Sourav Ganguly, which include his brother Snehasish Ganguly's wife, his mother-in-law and his father-in-law have tested positive for COVID-19, the state health department said on Friday.

Snehasish's mother-in-law and father-in-law contracted the virus last week.

A domestic help from Snehasish's Mominpur home -- where he lived recently -- was also tested positive for the virus. All the infected patients are currently undergoing treatment at a private nursing home in Kolkata. Their condition is currently stable.

Snehasish was tested negative for COVID-19 and has been advised home isolation.

“All the four complained of some health issues, which were similar to the symptoms of Covid-19 when they were staying at another residence and not at Ganguly’s ancestral house in Behala. After testing positive, all the four were shifted to a private nursing home,” a senior official of the department said.

There has been a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country over the past few weeks. More than 3,95,000 people in India have been infected with the virus so far, with 12,498 deaths.

The pandemic has also brought the cricket action to a standstill across the globe. In India, the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League also remains suspended indefinitely.

The international action, however, is set to return on July 8 when England hosts West Indies for a three-match Test series.

