Sourav Ganguly's brother and CAB secretary Snehasish tests positive for COVID-19

Image Source : CAB MEDIA Sourav Ganguly and his brother Snehashish

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly's brother Snehashish, who is presently the secretary of the Cricket Association of Bengal, has tested positive for COVID-19 as per the latest reports. His swab was tested a private pathological laboratory in Kolkata earlier on Wednesday and the result has returned positive, although the laboratory has demanded another sample for confirmation.

Snehasish's result implies that his entire family will come under observation. According to a report in Indian Express, Sourav celebrated his birthday along with his entire family on July 8 at his residence. As per the latest health advisory, 10-day isolation is compulsory, implying that Sourav might not be able to attend the Apex Council meeting on Friday.

The report also says that the elder Ganguly was having fever around 99-100 degrees Fahrenheit over the last two days and on Wednesday.

Earlier last month, there were reports that Snehashish had contracted the dreaded virus, but dismissed the rumours by issuing a statement of clarification.

“I am perfectly healthy and am doing office every day. The news doing rounds about my illness is baseless and is not expected in these trying times,” Snehasish had said through a statement released by the CAB on June 20. The statement added: “Hope that after this, it will firmly put a lid on such untrue sensational news that are doing rounds.

