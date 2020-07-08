Image Source : AP Sourav Ganguly recalls Natwest final at Lord's, leaves Mayank Agarwal in splits

Former India captain and current President of the Board of Control for India Sourav Ganguly left Mayank Agarwal in splits when the latter asked him about the famous shirt episode in the NatWest Trophy final in 2002.

It was on July 13, 2002 when Ganguly and his young team won the NatWest Trophy final, chasing down a steep target of 326 with just three balls to spare. While Mohammad Kaif played a brilliant knock of 87 not out, he was well supported by Yuvraj Singh who scored 69 and both helped India script one of the most memorable wins in the history of the sport.

Following the win, Ganguly had waived his T-shirt at the Lord's balcony -- an image which is still fresh in the mind of every cricket fan in the country.

On the show 'Dada Opens with Mayank' for bcci.tv, Ganguly was recently asked about who would take off the shirt if current crop of players were part of that iconic match at Lord's, and he simply replied: "All of you."

"This generation is a completely different generation. I see all of your involvement on Instagram. Obviously, when we were growing up, there was no social media.

"I love the way how they train with their cameras on. Whether they are doing the bench press or whether they are doing pushups, everything is out there in the public.

"So, I would have been surprised if anyone would have not agreed to do so. In my generation, only two were ready to do it - myself and Harbhajan Singh," he added.

Agarwal also quizzed him about the time when Ganguly made former Australia captain Steve Waugh wait before the toss during the 2001 series. Ganguly attributed his tardiness to the blazer, which according to him, he had forgotten because he was 'nervous'.

"It was an accident actually. Before the first Test match, I had forgotten my blazer in the dressing room," Ganguly said.

"They were such a good side and I was very nervous as it was my first big series as captain and we were up against a fantastic cricket team. In the last 25-30 years, I haven't seen a side like that Australian team.

"Initially, I realised I had forgotten my blazer and he reacted to it. It was working on them, the way they played, and they were a bit grumpy because of that.

"It worked for us as we won the series 2-1. Steve Waugh is a dear friend and we have always been friends. We respect each other as cricketers. It was all in good humour," he added.

