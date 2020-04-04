Sourav Ganguly extends helping hand to ISKCON in fight against coronavirus

Image Source : TWITTER/RADHARAMNDAS Ganguly had earlier donated 20,000 kilograms rice at the Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramkrishna Mission.

BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Saturday helped International Society for Krishna Consciousness' (ISKCON) Kolkata centre to feed 20,000 people, affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, every day.

"A big thank you to Shri #SouravGanguly ji for donating to support food for 10,000 people daily here in Kolkata. Under his captaincy, the monks of ISKCON are confident to fight the battle of hunger for many families. This is the best innings played by Dada.Thank you," Radharaman Das spokesperson and vice-president of ISKCON, Kolkata centre said in a tweet.

A big thank you to Shri #SouravGanguly ji for donating to support food for 10,000 people daily here in Kolkata. Under his captaincy, the monks of ISKCON are confident to fight the battle of hunger for many families. This is the best innings played by Dada.Thank you pic.twitter.com/7k5AE3vKKF — Radharamn Das (@RadharamnDas) April 4, 2020

Ganguly had earlier donated 20,000 kilograms rice at the Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramkrishna Mission.

"These r difficult times.A small contribution to the society from SGF to serve people..Thank you to state and central government and all social workers who are endlessly trying to help the people of our country..we will get thru this," Ganguly said in a tweet with a message from his foundation.

"The situation also requires us to step up and contribute to the people of our society who are in need. Therefore in this battle Sourav Ganguly Foundation (commonly known as SGF) under leadership of Sourav Ganguly has decided to offer help in form of food.

"SGF will provide rice to Belur Math to feed the poor and has tied up with ISKON to feed 5000 people every day.

"SGF will also work closely with Bharat Sevashram to provide needy people in terms of food.

"Our volunteers are visiting local orphanages and old age homes to understand requirement and arrange food for them accordingly.

"Special protective kit for doctors and nurses who are fighting corona battle from forefront will be distributed from tomorrow as they are working in very sensitive atmosphere.

"Sourav Ganguly has personally donated to the CM Relief Fund and has also encouraged other sports personalities and business houses to contribute and join the battle against Corona," it read.

ISKCON is distributing food to four lakh people daily across the country.