Don't believe anybody should jump the gun on MS Dhoni: Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly has come out in support of MS Dhoni and stressed on the importance in communication between Virat Kohli and the wicketkeeper-batsman on his future with Team India.

MS Dhoni’s future has been subject to speculations ever since the end of India’s campaign in the 2019 World Cup.

It had been reported that the wicketkeeper-batsman is likely to retire after the tournament, but Dhoni is yet to make a statement over his future in Team India.

The former Indian captain is currently on a two-month sabbatical from cricket. He made himself unavailable for the series against West Indies due to his commitments with the Territorial Army, and reconfirmed his unavailability for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa.

Sourav Ganguly, who was MS Dhoni’s first international captain, has stressed that there needs to be a dialogue between Indian skipper Virat Kohli and the wicketkeeper over the latter’s future.

"I think Virat is very important as to what he is communicating to Dhoni,” Ganguly told PTI.

“What he (Kohli) expects of him (Dhoni) is very hard to say. But I don't think anybody should jump the gun and pass a statement," said the 47-year-old former skipper.

"I don't know what's the communication between, Dhoni, the selectors and the team management. I am a bit far off from those discussions.”

For every elite athlete at the business end of their careers, a situation comes where they have to take a hard call, feels Ganguly.

"For every cricketer, there comes a stage and it hasn't left any athlete --whether its Maradona, Sampras, Tendulkar and now Dhoni. When you get to that sort of an age, you will get to that kind of a situation.

"If Virat and team management expects Dhoni to comeback and play, he will play, if they feel like moving forward, they would move forward. Of course, the selectors will also play an important role," he opined.