Sourav Ganguly didn't step back even in face of fiercest opposition: Sunil Gavaskar

Sourav Ganguly didn't a step back even in face of fiercest opposition: Sunil Gavaskar

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar was in full praise for former skipper Sourav Ganguly who lead Team India to various heights.

Gavaskar, who is very vocal about his cricketing views claimed that the Ganguly's led Indian team had the greatest batting line-up in the world and the 'Prince of Kolkata' was a force to reckon with in terms of leadership.

"Indian cricket at the start of the century had the greatest batting line-up in the world and Indian cricket history and led by a person also from Mr Dalmiya's city -- SOURAV GANGULY -- who would not take a backward step even in the face of fiercest opposition. It was a magical time to be an Indian cricket fan. Don't forget there was Anil Kumble too and the one and only MSD was taking his first steps in international cricket," Gavaskar told IANS.

The former batsman also lashed out at India's batting approach in the 2019 World Cup semifinals against New Zealand. Gavaskar pointed out the mistook the team management did by sending young Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya above experienced MS Dhoni.

"In cricket, you get a bad day and since we depended heavily on Rohit Sharma and Virat to get the runs we were in trouble when they failed. The batting order thereafter didn't help either as an experienced batsman like MSD was needed then than a young Pant or Pandya," he added.

The former player insisted that if India's top 3 doesn't score runs then it's a sign of big trouble for the team as it was witnessed during World Cup semis.

"Our batting this World Cup finished at number 3. If these batsmen didn't get runs as was seen in the semis then we were always going to be in trouble," said Gavaskar.

The Little Master who has always been a supporter of domestic cricket has claimed that other states have levelled up their game and Mumbai team is still managing to cope up with them. Gavaskar is impressed with how domestic cricket is proving India many cricketing talents.

"It's not that Mumbai cricket has gone down, it's just that other states have raised the level of their game which is why Indian cricket is in such a healthy state with its talent pool," added Gavaskar.