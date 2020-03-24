Image Source : TWITTER Social distancing is the necessity of the day, says Mohammed Azharuddin amid COVID-19 spread

Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin urged the citizens to stay at home and be aware of the measures that the government has put in place for the safety of the citizens amidst the coronavirus pandemic that has crippled the country.

Azharuddin, who is the president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association, posted a video of himself working out on the jumping rope and emphasised on the importance of home workouts during self-isolation.

"Home Workouts during this difficult times of Covid_19. Pls be home and safe. Social distancing is the necessity of the day. Please be aware of the measures of the govt for citizen safety and adhere to the lockdown. May Allah give us all strength and courage to win this fight (sic.)," said Azharuddin in his tweet.

May Allah give us all strength and courage to win this fight pic.twitter.com/fBnwqk2mEa — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) March 24, 2020

Shutdowns and curfews have been imposed in several parts of the country to deal with the pandemic with nearly 500 cases reported across the country.