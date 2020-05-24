'Social distancing huddle': Ravi Shastri funnily follows ICC's new guidelines with his dogs

Image Source : TWITTER/RAVISHASTRIOFC Team India head coach Ravi Shastri met the new ICC regulations, enjoying a 'social distancing huddle' with his dogs.

India head coach Ravi Shastri has been spending lockdown days with his pet dogs at home. And in the wake of International Cricket Council (ICC) recently putting forward protocols that will have to be followed when cricketing action resumes, Shastri decided to follow the same while getting into a huddle with his dogs.

Shastri shared two pictures with his dogs on social media and wrote: "After me being given a dressing down in the social distancing huddle (meeting @ICC regulations), Skipper skipping off for a ground inspection after a light drizzle."

While the first picture shows him in a huddle with five dogs, the second one sees one walking off in style, wearing shades.

After me being given a dressing down in the social distancing huddle (meeting @ICC regulations), Skipper skipping off for a ground inspection after a light drizzle 🤩🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/oro2SOhZZI — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 24, 2020

Shastri, recently, also jogged down the memory lane to post a picture with "Ranji Trophy giant" Amol Muzumdar. Along with the picture he posted on social media, Shastri said it was India's loss not to see Muzumdar play Test cricket.

"With one of Ranji Trophy giants -- Amol Muzumdar. My last season was his first. I still believe it was Team India's loss to not see him in whites," tweeted Shastri earlier in the week.

At a time when all the international cricketing activities across the world are at standstill due to coronavirus pandemic, Shastri has been regularly posting throwback pictures to keep fans engaged.

