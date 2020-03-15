Social distancing doesn’t seem to have caught attention of people in Chennai yet: Ravichandran Ashwin

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Ravichandran Ashwin

Amid the growing concerns of the rapid spread of coronavirus, with people being urged to stay indoors and stay away from mass gatherings, Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin feels that such is not the scenario on Chennai.

Ashwin opines that either the people of Chennai feel that the threat will eventually subside at the onset of summers, or else, the matter is not of any concerns for the residents.

"Let me rephrase it, social distancing doesn’t seem to have caught the attention of the people in Chennai yet. The only reason could be their belief in the summer to curtail it or just faith that nothing will happen. #Coronaindia," he tweeted.

As of Sunday evening, there have been a total of 107 positive cases of coronavirus as per the details provided by the union minister. Two patients have died - one in Kerala and the other in Delhi.