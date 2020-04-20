Smartness and decision making: Not MS Dhoni, Sanjay Bangar reckons Rohit Sharma is best captain in IPL

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni was recently announced as the greatest skipper in the history of the Indian Premier League in an episode of Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected by a panel of esteemed cricket pundits. However, former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar reckons that Rohit Sharma, the captains of the Mumbai Indians team, is a more accomplished and better skipper than Dhoni in IPL.

Gautam Gambhir, Sanjay Bangar, Kevin Pietersen, and Danny Morrison were part of the panel that selected Dhoni as the winner. But while Pietersen and Morrison opted for the CSK skipper, the other two put their weight behind Rohit, the only captain to win three IPL titles.

Bangar explained that Rohit's decision-making ability under pressure makes him a better skipper than Dhoni.

“The number of close matches that Mumbai Indians have won actually also show Rohit’s success as captain. He has won some very close games. The choices that he makes under pressure are good,” Bangar said.

“He is backed by the result, but even from pure captaincy point of view, the smartness and decision making, I would say Rohit Sharma,” he added.

Gambhir, on the other hand, explained, "I think it’s Rohit Sharma. He has won it four times. Captaincy is all about winning trophies. He will end up being the most successful IPL captain of all time as well. He has 4 already, he may finish at 6-7 maybe under his belt."

IPL 2020 has been suspended indefinitely until further notice by BCCI last week.

