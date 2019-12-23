Image Source : @IMVKOHLI/TWITTER Skipper Virat Kohli applauds Cuttack-hero Shardul Thakur in Marathi

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was in full praise of fast bowler Shardul Thakur, who fire powered the Men in Blue to a four-wicket win over West Indies on Sunday in Cuttack. Shardul's unbeaten 17 off 7 balls ensured India's 2-1 series win over Windies.

Shardul came to bat on the second ball of 47th over after skipper Kohli's departure. He didn't take much to settle as he hit the very first ball of his innings to four through the cover drive to cheer-up the Cuttack crowd. In the 48th over bowled by Sheldon Cottrell, Shardul pulls the third ball for a 64m six.

On Monday, Kohli took to Twitter and shared a photo with the Mumbai pacer. The skipper wrote the special message for Shardul in Maratha.

Kohli tweeted: "Tula maanla re Thakur", which translates in English to "hats off to you Thakur".

"If I would think about Kohli getting out, I would be under pressure. But the important thing was that there was a set batsman. The whole idea was to meet the ball. It was one of those days when I could connect well and luckily it came off. I know I have the talent to bat," said Thakur after the Cuttack heroics.

Shardul shared 31 runs crucial stand with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who also slammed unbeaten 39 runs off 31 balls to set up the tone for India's victory.