Shubman Gill will replace injured Rohit Sharma in India squad for New Zealand Tests, confirms Sourav Ganguly

Shubman Gill will replace injured Rohit Sharma for the impending two-match Test series against New Zealand, as confirmed by BCCI president Rohit Sharma. Rohit's calf injury, which he incurred during the fifth and final T20 international match against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui on Sunday forced him to rest for the entire ODI and Test series.

Rohit retired hurt after scoring 60 off 41 balls after he pulled his calf muscle while going for a quick single during the match that India won on Sunday.

"He is out of the tour. Right now, it's not looking good. The physio is assessing him. We will get to know how bad it is but he is not taking any further part in the series," a top BCCI source told PTI on conditions on anonymity.

The selectors are yet to announce the 17-member squad for the Test series against New Zealand, but Ganguly on Monday confirmed Gill's spot as Rohit's replacement in the team, as reported by ESPNCricinfo.

Gill had made his international debut in New Zealand last year, in the final two ODIs. Batting at No.3 in both the matches, he scored only 16 runs. Gill wasn't recalled again, and had even expressed his disappointment after an impressive domestic season last year. Of late, he scored a double century for India A in an unofficial Test in New Zealand.

Rohit's replacement for the ODI series is yet to be confirmed. It has been learnt that Mayank Agarwal will be replacing Rohit as the third opener in the ODI set-up along with KL Rahul and Prithvi Shaw.

