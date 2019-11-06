Image Source : BCCI When you share dressing room with seniors, you learn a lot: Shubman Gill

Young batsman Shubman Gill says sharing the dressing room with senior players, including skipper Virat Kohli, has helped him learn pace the innings.

Gill, who has managed 16 runs in two ODIs he has played, was a part of India's Test squad against South Africa as a reserve opener.

While he did not get a game in the series, he shared dressing room with the likes of Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.

"I get to learn a lot. When you share a dressing room with the big players, you look at how they prepare ahead of a match. Before going in to bat how they do they focus, what do they do (and) how they pace their innings in match situations," Gill said at a promotional event, organised by 'Cinthol'.

Gill has also been named in the two-Test series against Bangladesh.