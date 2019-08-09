Shubman Gill slams double-hundred against West Indies A, breaks Gautam Gambhir's record

Image Source : YOUTUBE Indian youngster Shubman Gill scored a double century in the third unofficial Test match against West Indies A in Trinidad, and went past Gautam Gambhir to set a new record.

Indian cricket's young gun Shubman Gill scored a double-century in the third unofficial Test against West Indies A at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Thursday. He scored an unbeaten 204 in only 250 deliveries, scoring at an impressive strike-rate of 81.60. He also broke Gautam Gambhir's record to become the youngest player to score a first-class double-hundred for India, at 19 years and 334 days.

Gill arrived at the crease with India A struggling at 14/3, having lost the key wickets of Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Mayank Agarwal. However, the Indian youngster soaked in the pressure and turned the tides in India's favour, adding 315 runs for the fifth-wicket partnership alongside captain Hanuma Vihari, who remained unbeaten on 118.

Gill also made up for his cheap dismissal in the first innings, where he was out on a duck. He hit 19 fours and two sixes in his innings.

India A declared their innings at 365/4 in 90 overs, giving West Indies a target of 373.

Hanuma Vihari's men have already clinched the series, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead. The side also registered victory in the unofficial one-day series against West Indies A earlier.