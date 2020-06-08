There shouldn’t be anymore questions about India's number four batting slot:  Shreyas Iyer

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shreyas Iyer

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer wants no more debates pr questions surrounding the No.4 spot in the Indian batting lineup as he reckons to have successfully secured the spot.

Iyer, however, added that despite having secured the debatable spot, he wouln't mind batting at other positions if situation demands.

"I have told this in many interviews. There should be no more questions asked about India's number 4 batting slot. If someone has played on that position for a year then he has secured that spot. Good feeling about securing the number 4 spot. You need to be flexible but I feel I can bat at any position depending on the condition," Shreyas Iyer said in an Live Instagram session with Delhi Capitals.

Iyer was backed by many veteran Indian cricketers for the No.4 spot ahead of World Cup 2019 but he wasn't given any chance to prove his worth. He had even expressed his regret over missing being part of the World Cup squad. But Iyer has since then batted at No.4 in eight innings in the ODI format and scored 398 runs at 56.85 with century and four fifties.

No.4 has also been his position in the T20I format where he scored 244 runs since July 2019 at 61 with two half-centuries.

Iyer also recalled his IPL 2015 season with Delhi Capitals where he had scored 439 runs in the tournament and also received 2015 IPL's Emerging Player of the Season award, despite having a broken finger.

"I scored 439 runs with a fractured finger. Garry Kirsten said you can hide somewhere in the field and bat for us. He wanted me to play. I could have done anything for the team. Not many know about this story."

