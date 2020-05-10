Should stick to bowling googlies: KL Rahul hilariously trolls Yuzvendra Chahal's TikTok videos

Image Source : BCCI KL Rahul with Yuzvendra Chahal on Chahal TV

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul on Sunday joined the bandwagon of cricketers who have all trolled Yuzvendra Chahal for his funny TokTok videos. While the quarantine period has been hard for sportspersons across the globe, Chahal has made the most of the time to become an internet sensation with his hilarious TikTok videos.

During a Q&A session with fans on Twitter, Rahul was asked for his thoughts on his teammate's TikTok videos. And replied saying, "I think he should stick to bowling googlies on the field."

Earlier last month, during an Instagram Live with fellow Royal Challengers Bangalore player AB de Villiers, Indian skipper Virat Kohli asked him to watch Chahal’s TikTok videos.

I think he should stick to bowling googlies on the field 😂 https://t.co/qLpquHYjhE — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) May 10, 2020

"Have you seen his Tik Tok videos? You should go and check out Yuzvendra Chahal’s Tik Tok videos. You will not believe this guy is playing international cricket and he is 29-year-old. Just go and look at his videos. He’s an absolute clown," Virat told AB.

Meanwhile, Windies legend Chris Gayle told Chahal, during a recent Instagram live session, that his social media posts are very annoying.

“I am going to tell Tik Tok to block you as well, seriously. You are very annoying on social media man. You need to get off social media right now," Gayle said.

"We are tired of Chahal. I don’t wanna see you in my life again. I am gonna block you,” the West Indian added.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage