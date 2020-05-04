My job is to spread knowledge: Shoaib Akhtar open to accepting India bowling coach role

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar on Monday said that he is open to accepting the role of Team India's bowling coach if he is offered the role in the future.

Akhtar, in his latest interview on social networking app 'Helo', expressed his willingness to share knowledge among budding cricketers and that he is looking to produce more aggressive bowlers.

"I will definitely. My job is to spread knowledge. What I have learned is (ilm) knowledge and I will spread it. I will produce more aggressive, fast and more talkative bowlers than the current ones who will tell-off the batsmen in a way that you will enjoy a lot," said Akhtar when asked if he would accept the job of Team India's bowling coach.

He also added that he would like to 'coach Kolkata Knight Riders' if offered the role.

He was, in fact, part of the IPL franchise in the inaugural season where he played only three matches to pick five wickets which included a four-wicket haul.

The veteran also talked about his early meeting with former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar in the 1998 series in India.

"I had seen him but didn't know how big a name he was in India. In Chennai, I got to know that he was known as a god in India. Mind you, he is a very good friend of mine. In 1998, when I bowled as fast as I could, Indian public celebrated with me. I have a big fan following in India," Akhtar said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage