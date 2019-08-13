Image Source : @SHOAIB100MPH/TWITTER Shoaib Akhtar echoes Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shahid Afridi's calls on Kashmir

Following India's decision to abrogate Article 370, Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has echoed that assertions of his ex-Pakistan teammate Shahid Afridi and current skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed that the entire country stands with Kashmir.

Akhtar also felt that people in the Valley are being oppressed by the Indian government.

Akhtar posted an image on Twitter which read: "We stand by your side .. EID Mubarak. You define sacrifice. We pray for your freedom and what a great purpose to live for. #Kashmir".

We stand by your side .. EID Mubarak pic.twitter.com/Ej9DlMyWs4 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 12, 2019

Earlier, Sarfaraz had also said that he and his country stand with their "Kashmiri brothers."

Sarfaraz spoke to the media after offering Eid prayers in Karachi on Monday where he was asked to comment about Kashmir.

"I pray to the Almighty Allah to help and rescue our Kashmiri brothers sail over these tough times. We all equally share their pain and misery. Entire Pakistan today stands with them," he had said.