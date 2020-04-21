'Binga being very humble there': Shoaib Akhtar tweets Brett Lee's video from Kapil Sharma show

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shoaib Akhtar shared a video from the TV show, 'The Kapil Sharma Show', where former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee narrates a story about him.

Shoaib Akhtar is widely regarded as one of the fastest bowlers in cricket history. He has also crossed the 160 km/h barrier during his career, achieving the feat in a 2003 World Cup game against England.

On Tuesday, he shared a video from an Indian TV show, 'The Kapil Sharma Show', where another former fast bowler Brett Lee narrates a story about him.

Lee, who was himself a fiery pacer at his prime, talks about a game where he batted against Akhtar. The Australian bowler described how he was terrified with the speed at which Akhtar bowled.

Akhtar wrote, "Binga being very humble there honestly. @BrettLee_58 himself was quite a terror on the field for the batsmen of that era."

Narrating the story, Lee began, "Me and him get along very well."

"So, I'm out batting and I'm sweaty and nervous," the World Cup-winner said.

"My nickname is 'Binga' and I suddenly hear 'Binga, Binga'. I look up, and there's Shoaib, about 75 metres back. He goes 'I'm going to kill you'," Lee says.

Lee, then, goes on to hilariously explain what happened on the delivery.

"It's hit me straight on the foot. I've appealed to the umpire - 'Howzzat! That's gotta be out, surely?'" Lee said.

"And you know what happened? That silly Australian umpire said not out," Lee concluded, with the audience in splits.

