You are far but still always close to me: Shikhar Dhawan sends Karwa Chauth wishes to wife Aesha

Image Source : TWITTER - @SDHAWAN25 Shikhar Dhawan with wife Aesha

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday posted an adorable tweet from his social media handle wishing "Happy Karwa Chauth" to his wife Aesha who is presently at home, in Australia.

"Happy #KarwaChauth my love, you are far but still always close to me. Cannot wait to see you soon. love u lots #AeshaDhawan.

Wishing all other married couples as well. May God bless you all with a peaceful long life together," tweeted Dhawan on Thursday evening.

Dhawan's tweet came after Delhi's three-wicket win against Himachal Pradesh in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy where the out-of-favour Test batsman top-scored with 31 runs. Dhawan has however had a lean run with the state team in the domestic tournament, amassing only 159 runs in six matches at a concerning average of 26.5. His only good performance came against Uttar Pradesh last week where he had scored 54 runs, albeit in vain.

Dhawan has presently been struggling in the limited-overs format since his return from the thumb injury he incurred during World Cup 2019. While he scored 2 and 36 against West Indies in ODIs, he bounced back to form in the T20I format scoring 40 and 36 against South Africa last month.

Dhawan is slated to join the team for the impending T20I contest against Bangladesh which will begin next month at home.