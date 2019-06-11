Image Source : AP IMAGE 2019 World Cup: Shikhar Dhawan ruled out for at least 3 weeks due to fractured thumb

Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out for three weeks after picking up a thumb injury during the Australia game, which India won by 36 runs at The Oval on Sunday.

Dhawan, who picked up the injury while batting on Sunday, didn't come out to field for the entire 50 overs and after further investigation, it has been revealed he has fractured his thumb and will miss at least three weeks of action.

Dhawan, the hero of India's win over Australia in the World Cup on Sunday, played through pain after being hit on the thumb by a rising delivery from pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGE Shikhar Dhawan picked up the injury while batting against Australia.

He looked in considerable pain but carried on to score 117 off 109 balls.

His three weeks absence means he will miss matches against New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan, West Indies and England at least.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India [BCCI] has not named any replacement yet and in Dhawan's absence, KL Rahul is likely to open the batting for The Men in Blues against New Zealand on June 13 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham and the following games.