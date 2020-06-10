Shikhar Dhawan keen to win IPL trophy for 'home team' Delhi Capitals

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan, who spent eight years at Sunrisers Hyderabad, returned to his hometown in the last IPL and racked up 521 runs in 16 matches at an average of 34.73 in his very first season with them.

Dhawan's move to Delhi also changed Delhi Capital's fortunes as they made the play-offs for the first time after seven years and finished third, going down to Chennai Super Kings in the play-offs.

Keen to win the IPL trophy for his home team, Dhawan said: "I always think of winning IPL, especially our team is so good. The vision becomes stronger day by day.

"Definitely we will win the IPL and bring the trophy home. The fans truly deserve it. They have always packed the stadiums, supported us throughout. We did so well we will keep bettering from here on."

Former captains Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly also played a big role off the field as head coach and mentor as Dhawan said there was a lot to learn from them.

"It was a great experience with them. Both of are great legends, great captains. I learnt a lot about leadership quality from them, how they back their players and build the team," said Dhawan.

"They always gave the same attention to everyone, be it seniors and juniors, there was equal treatment to all. They're always ready to put in hard work whenever the team needed."

