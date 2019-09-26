Image Source : INDIA TV Shikhar Dhawan in Aap Ki Adalat: India opener reveals his naughty self

Team India's star opener Shikhar Dhawan revealed his never-seen-before naughty self in an interesting conversation with India TV's Chairman and Editor-In-Chief, Rajat Sharma in the show, 'Aap Ki Adalat'.

In the first promo released after his appearance in the famous conversational show, Dhawan is seen reminiscing his childhood days, admitting that he used to hide crackers in letterboxes of his neighbours!

The Indian batsman also talked about his mindset when he made his debut for the Indian team in 2010. He played his first game for the side against Australia in Vishakhapatnam in 2010. However, it was an anti-climax for the Delhi star as he was dismissed for a duck.

Dhawan acknowledged that when it comes to cricket, he remains focussed as ever. Talking about his international debut, Dhawan revealed that he was extremely nervous, and that his naughty-side had taken a backseat then.

"My heart was pumping really fast at the time," Dhawan said, as he talked about his debut.

Dhawan also talked about his famous 'Kabaddi' celebration. "I do it from my heart," Dhawan said. He also enacted the celebration, much to the rejoice of the fans present in the show.

The 33-year-old Indian opener touched upon various subjects during the conversation.