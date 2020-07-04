Saturday, July 04, 2020
     
Shikhar Dhawan enjoys morning with Pakistani Hindu refugees, gifts them cricket kit

Shikhar Dhawan later took to Twitter to share a few pictures from his visit.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 04, 2020 18:28 IST
Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan gifting a cricket kit
Image Source : TWITTER/SHIKHAR DHAWAN

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan gifting a cricket kit

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on Saturday paid a surprise visit to the Pakistani Hindu refugees residing near Majlis Park Metro Station and gifted them cricket kits. He later took to Twitter to share a few pictures from his visit. 

"Enjoyed my morning with the refugees staying near Majlis Metro Station. Grateful for the kind reception they gave me @PMOIndia @narendramodi @HMOIndia @AmitShah @sanjaysherpuria," he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, during the first phase of the coronavirus lockdown, Dhawan had urged all citizens of India to donate to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, saying that the need of the hour is to "make a difference" together. 

Dhawan, like all other Indian cricketers, spent their lockdown period at home, while maintaining fitness. Cricket in India has been suspended since March and has resulted in the cancellation of Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe tour, besides the indefinite postponement of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League.  

