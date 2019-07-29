Monday, July 29, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Sheldon Cottrell shares MS Dhoni's 'inspirational' video, asks people to enjoy as much as he did

Sheldon Cottrell shares MS Dhoni's 'inspirational' video, asks people to enjoy as much as he did

The video was from 2018, when MS Dhoni was conferred the Padma Bhushan, the country's third-highest civilian award, by President Ramnath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: July 29, 2019 11:08 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Sheldon Cottrell shares MS Dhoni's 'inspirational' video, asks people to enjoy as much as he did

West Indies fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell has lauded Mahendra Singh Dhoni for being a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army by calling the former World Cup-winning captain a true patriot.

Cottrell, who became popular during the ICC ODI World Cup in the United Kingdom for his trademark salute celebrations, tweeted a series of messages and also shared a video on Dhoni to praise the veteran stumper.

The video was from 2018, when the Indian wicket-keeper batsman was conferred the Padma Bhushan, the country's third highest civilian award, by President Ramnath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. 

"This man is an inspiration on the cricket field. But he is also a patriot and a man that gives to his country beyond duty. I have been at home in Jamaica with my boys these past weeks and had time to reflect," Cottrell wrote his first tweet. 

"I shared this video with friends and family because they know how I feel about honour but the moment between wife and husband truly shows an inspirational kind of love for country and partner. Please enjoy as I did."


Dhoni is an honourary Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army. He is also a qualified paratrooper after having completed five parachute training jumps.

Dhoni, who opted out of the upcoming tour of the West Indies, will carry out patrolling and guard duties with troops during his 15-day stint with a Territorial Army battalion in the Kashmir Valley.

He will be joining the 106 TA Battalion (Para) on July 31 and will continue until August 15.

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryMary Kom, Simranjit win gold as Indian boxers grab nine medals in President's Cup Next StoryDindigul Dragons vs VB Idream Karaikudi Kaalai live: Watch TNPL 2019 live on Hotstar and Star Sports  