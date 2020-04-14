Hope things get better and I get to play for CSK for one more year: Shane Watson

Image Source : IPLT20.COM The IPL, which was initially suspended till April 15, is set to be further postponed after the nation-wide lockdown was extended till May 3.

The outbreak of novel coronavirus has brought the cricketing world to a standstill. While the IPL, initially postponed till April 15, is set to be suspended further, the international action has also come to a halt. Various tours have been further postponed indefinitely.

Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson, who also represents Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, is desperately hoping for things to improve so he can play 'at least one more year' for the franchise.

In a video conversation with the franchise's social media account, Watson said, "Hopefully the things will sort of work out in the next few days and I will be able to play atleast one more year with CSK."

"To be able to share love of CSK, all around India not just in Chennai. And that's the thing that blows me away. It is not just in Chennai but wherever we go, the support that we get is very strong.

"So I hope this virus moves on and I have the pleasure to re-join CSK for some more time," said the powerful all-rounder who quit international cricket in 2016 and stood down as Sydney Thunder's captain in the Big Bash League last year.

Watson also spoke about braving a sore and bloody knee during the 2019 IPL final to score 80 off just 59 balls before he got out off the third-last ball of the match, with his team within four runs of victory. CSK eventually lost by one run to Mumbai Indians in a thrilling summit clash in Hyderabad.

"I had absolutely no idea that had occurred. It wasn't until actually when I was walking off after I had run myself out in the last over and stuffed it for CSK (laughs). The chance to win another final. So I was walking off and I saw blood and a cut," Watson narrated.

"It cut through my pants. I thought it must have been because of my dive. But it wasn't actually till the next day when my wife mentioned 'there was blood on your pants' like it was before that. There might have been some dive or dodgy run or whatever in the first few overs where I might have dived," he added.

